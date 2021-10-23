Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 388 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

