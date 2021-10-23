Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TEL shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average is $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

