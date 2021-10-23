Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,299,430,000 after acquiring an additional 238,590 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

