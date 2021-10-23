Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 12,330 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

