Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 211 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $62.74 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

