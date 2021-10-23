Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,686,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

