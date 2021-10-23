Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 888 (LON:888)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on the stock.

888 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

LON 888 opened at GBX 387.60 ($5.06) on Tuesday. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 413.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.24%.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($55,526.52). Also, insider Mark Summerfield acquired 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). Over the last three months, insiders bought 34,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,904,032.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

