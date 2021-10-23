Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.25

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.25 and last traded at $121.25, with a volume of 892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 109,614 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,881,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,396,000 after buying an additional 75,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.