Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE CU traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$34.94. 393,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,695. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

