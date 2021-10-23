Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CANG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 945.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 185,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $4.33 on Monday. Cango has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

