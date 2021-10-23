Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.88.

WEED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

TSE:WEED traded down C$0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.53. 1,782,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of C$6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$16.15 and a 52-week high of C$71.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.30.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

