Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Issues Earnings Results

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $493.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 8,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capstar Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Capstar Financial worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

