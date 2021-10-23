Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $493.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $53,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capstar Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Capstar Financial worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

