Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.23). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 123.66% and a negative net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Capstone Green Energy stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,079.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 9,846 shares of company stock worth $40,543 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.