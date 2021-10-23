Capula Management Ltd Makes New $150,000 Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.