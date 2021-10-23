Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $184.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $42,761,998 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.