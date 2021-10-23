Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 244.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

BIG stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

