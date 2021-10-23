Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,571 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AGCO by 329.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth $16,702,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in AGCO by 4.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in AGCO by 149.3% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 275,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 165,284 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AGCO by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.11 and a 200 day moving average of $134.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.