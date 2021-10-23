Capula Management Ltd Takes $187,000 Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

DM stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.