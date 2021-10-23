Capula Management Ltd Takes $229,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $232.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.10. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

