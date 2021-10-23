Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

CPRT stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average of $134.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

