Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €160.71 ($189.08).

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

ETR AFX traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €170.35 ($200.41). The company had a trading volume of 52,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion and a PE ratio of 64.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €183.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €165.90. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €105.20 ($123.76) and a twelve month high of €202.00 ($237.65).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

