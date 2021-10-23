Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives €18.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.26 ($21.48).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

CA traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €15.26 ($17.95). 1,893,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($27.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €15.98 and a 200 day moving average of €16.23.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.