Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,171 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 901,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,960 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,387,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708,730 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17.

