Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,496 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $105,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.43.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $371.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

