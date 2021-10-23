Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.22.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $227.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $231.30. The company has a market capitalization of $566.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.