Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.05.

BA stock opened at $212.97 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.56. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

