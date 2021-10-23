Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 113,545 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,545 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $247.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

