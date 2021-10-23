Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,708 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $174.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.