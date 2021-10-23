Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CADNF. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.32.

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

