Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Tops $264.36 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $264.36 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00070754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00105371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,148.21 or 1.00140172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.05 or 0.06658829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021883 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,427,190,434 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,006,717 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

