Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,061 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.04% of Cass Information Systems worth $41,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

