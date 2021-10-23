Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 181.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.70.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $200.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

