Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.06.

Shares of CE stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.48. 906,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,073. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $172.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

