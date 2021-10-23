Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 138 ($1.80) to GBX 137 ($1.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 126.40 ($1.65).

LON CEY opened at GBX 97.18 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.12 ($1.79).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes bought 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Ross Jerrard bought 15,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

