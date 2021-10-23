CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

CNP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 124.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

