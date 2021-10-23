Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.81

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and traded as high as $15.26. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 29,460 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Central Japan Railway in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

