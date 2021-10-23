Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC opened at $64.44 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.