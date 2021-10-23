Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.03.

Tesla stock opened at $909.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.41. The company has a market cap of $900.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $910.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

