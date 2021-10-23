Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.