Certified Advisory Corp Has $271,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

