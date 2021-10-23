Certified Advisory Corp Has $334,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in NIKE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $1,195,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $20,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $163.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average of $149.33. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $258.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

