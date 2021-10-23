CertiK Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.14 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00003235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $112.86 million and $11.14 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CertiK has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00073562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00105116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,243.64 or 1.00051114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.32 or 0.06669109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021846 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,747,120 coins and its circulating supply is 56,986,907 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

