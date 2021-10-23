Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.48.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$4.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.60. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$2.81 and a 12 month high of C$7.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$545.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.50 million.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

