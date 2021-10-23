Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth $57,000. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,068,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896,308 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $220,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 26.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 90.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IEP traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $56.93. 243,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,383. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

