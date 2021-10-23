Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after buying an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,412,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,873,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

