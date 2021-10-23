Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,653,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810,302 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,037,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,728,000 after buying an additional 427,530 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,676,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 204,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after buying an additional 141,028 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,630,000.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.92. 642,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,517. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16.

