Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,012,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,820,000 after buying an additional 333,511 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 369,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 265.6% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 283,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 205,603 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 178.2% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 175,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.72. 137,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,573. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15.

