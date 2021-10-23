Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 59,671 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.69% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $327,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after buying an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.18. The company had a trading volume of 252,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,196. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $155.15 and a 1-year high of $231.46.

