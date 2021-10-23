Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 73,979 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,641,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,979 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $95,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $3,685,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

USRT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.98. 261,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,625. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95.

